New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The month of April is set to witness a spectacular celestial event as a partial Solar Eclipse is going to take place on April 30, 2022. This partial Solar Eclipse will mark the first Solar Eclipse of the year, followed by this the first lunar eclipse of 2022 will take place on May 16. As per the Hindu calendar, the Solar and Lunar Eclipse are one of the most important events which take place in a year. However, this partial Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India. As per Hindu Mythology, Solar Eclipse impact every zodiac sign, and this time it will be of a lot of favour for four particular zodiac signs.

On April 30, the partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 12:15 p.m. (IST) and last till 4 p.m. People living in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic, and Antarctica can witness the celestial event. Meanwhile, people who belong to Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius zodiac signs will be impacted by the Solar Eclipse.

How the April 2022 Solar Eclipse Will Affect the Zodiac Signs

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The Solar Eclipse will help remove all the darkness from your life and will help you achieve your goals. This Solar Eclipse will help you to learn the art of letting go. It might sound scary. However, it will make you strong.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

All the people who belong to the Leo zodiac sign, get ready to begin a new phase in your professional life. With the new phase, a lot of new responsibilities also fall on you. You have to realise your inner potential and work accordingly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This Solar Eclipse will bring close one-to-one bonds for people who belong to the Scorpio zodiac sign. You will make new friends, who will appreciate you on your work. Trust yourself to choose the right people to be with.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the time when you have to explore yourself and the capabilities you have. This time will help you evolve as a person. New opportunities will be open for you, and you will also receive an abundance of happiness.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen