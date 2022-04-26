New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Solar Eclipse 2022 or Surya Grahan is one of the major events of a year. This year, the very first Solar Eclipse will be a partial eclipse. The eclipse will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, and over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans in April. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced the date and time of the first solar eclipse in 2022.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas. While a partial solar eclipse occurs the Moon and the Sun are not perfectly aligned in a straight line. Therefore, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun. This gives the Sun a crescent shape. It appears as though the Moon has taken a bite of the Sun.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date

The very first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place on the very last day of April-- April 30th.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Time

For people in India, the partial eclipse will begin on May 1, at 12:15 am IST and will last till 4:07 am on May 1.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Where will the first Solar Eclipse be visible?

NASA in an official release said, "As it sets in the west on the evening of April 30, the Sun will appear partially eclipsed for those with clear skies in Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru and a small part of southwestern Brazil.” The Solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

Solar Eclipse 2022: How to watch Solar Eclipse

NASA will be running a live telecast of the solar eclipse on April 30, 2022, through their social media channels. It can also be live-streamed through NASA’s YouTube channel. Meanwhile, an interactive Google map of the eclipse can also be viewed on eclipsewise.com.

Meanwhile, the second Solar Eclipse of 2022 will take place on October 25. This will also be a partial eclipse seen in Europe, South/West Asia, Africa, and Atlantica. However, the partial Solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

Posted By: Ashita Singh