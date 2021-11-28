New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A total solar eclipse also called the last solar eclipse of 2021, is set to take place on December 4, and it will be visible from Antarctica. People only in a few places will be able to witness the breathtaking cosmic phenomenon like -- Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia, and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia.

What is solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes in front of the sun, blocking it out partially or completely. The eclipse results in parts of the earth being covered in the shadow of the moon.

Will the solar eclipse be visible from India?

An interactive map was also published by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) which shows the path of the solar eclipse across Earth’s surface. However, this Solar eclipse will not be visible from India.

Timing of the Solar eclipse on December 4

The total solar eclipse will begin at 7 am UTC, with the maximum eclipse at 7:33 am and it will end at 08:06 am. For Indian time, the eclipse will start at 12:20 pm and will be at its peak at 01:30 pm and finally end at 01:36 pm.

Last solar eclipse of 2021: How to watch livestream

In order for people to enjoy the astronomical phenomenon, NASA has made arrangements to live broadcast the event from Union Glacier, Antarctica. The celestial event will be streamed on YouTube and NASA Live.

Informing about the timing, the space agency said that the live stream will start at 12 pm IST. The eclipse will commence half an hour later, and the totality phase will begin at 1:14 pm IST. Also, NASA has warned people not to look at the sun directly during the eclipse. Instead, wear special solar viewing or eclipse glasses during the event.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen