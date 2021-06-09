Solar Eclipse 2021: Yes, you read it right, this celestial event, which occurs when the Moon comes in between the Sun and Earth blocking the Sun’s rays from reaching our planet, will appear after a long wait of 148 years.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Are you excited to witness the first solar eclipse of 2021 visible on Thursday, June 10? Well, so are we, but there are things you should keep in mind before watching the “ring of fire” that will appear after 148 years. Yes, you read it right, this celestial event, which occurs when the Moon comes in between the Sun and Earth blocking the Sun’s rays from reaching our planet, will appear after a long wait of 148 years. Here’s all you need to know about the dos of this year’s solar eclipse. But first, let us know when it will appear in India.

When & where will Solar Eclipse appear in India?

The total duration of the solar eclipse will be of 3 minutes and 51 seconds. In India, it will be visible only in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The solar eclipse will start at 1.42 pm Indian time and will end at 6.41 pm. In Arunachal Pradesh, the eclipse will appear near the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary at around 5:52 pm. At the same time, it will be visible in the northern part of Ladakh at around 6 pm.

Things to keep in mind before watching the solar eclipse:

• Use special solar eclipse glasses or hand-held solar eclipse viewers to watch the eclipse.

• Check your solar filter, if it has a scratch or is damaged in any way do not use it.

• Even if there is a partial eclipse do not watch it with bare eyes.

• Create a pinhole camera to watch the eclipse. You can learn from the internet how to create one.

• If you wish to take pictures of the solar eclipse, you need to use special protective filters for your camera and lens.

• Always supervise your children while watching the solar eclipse.

• Remove the solar eclipse glasses only when you have completely looked away from the sun.

• If you already wear glasses, wear special eclipse glasses over them.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan