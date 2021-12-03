New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The last Solar Eclipse of this year is all set to occur on December 4, Saturday. It will start at 10:59 AM and end at 03:07 PM, and as per religious belief, pregnant women should stay extra careful during this time. It is believed that any wrong step can lead to ill effects on the baby.

So here we are with the list of dos and don'ts for pregnant women during the Solar Eclipse 2021:

Dos

- To be mothers should stay indoors.

- Pregnant women should stay awake during a solar eclipse and recite prayers or chant mantras.

- Once the eclipse is over, they should take a bath to avoid the side effects of the solar eclipse.

- Make sure to cover the windows with thick curtains to avoid the rays inside the house.

Don'ts

- Pregnant women should not consume food during a solar eclipse as it is considered taboo. However, they can eat fruits keeping in mind the health of the baby.

- They should avoid using sharp objects, such as scissors, knives, pins etc, as it can cause birth defects.

- It is strictly advised to not look at the Sun during the solar eclipse as it contains harmful rays which can affect the eyes.

Meanwhile, the last solar eclipse will not be visible in India, but it will be visible in Southern Hemisphere, such as South America, New Zealand, South Africa, Chile, Namibia and other parts.

A Solar Eclipse has five different phases from starting till ending. The first phase of the cosmic phenomena is the beginning of the partial eclipse, the second phase is a total eclipse. The third phase refers to the stage when the Moon covers the disk of the Sun. Maximum eclipse will occur when only the Sun's corona is visible. The next phase will mark the beginning of the end of the eclipse.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv