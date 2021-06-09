Solar Eclipse 2021: During eclipse evil forces gets activated and can harm the pregnant women and her unborn child. So follow these dos and don'ts

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Solar Eclipse 2021 will take place on June 10, Thursday. This year people are going to witness a rare event which is taking place after 148 years, that is, Ring of Fire also called as Annular Solar Eclipse. It happens when Moon comes exactly in front of the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow either fully or partially on the Earth, creating a halo-like structure around the Moon. The Surya Grahan 2021 will be visible in parts of Greenland, Canada and Russia, while Upper Midwest and East Coast people will witness a partial solar eclipse. In India, except Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, the eclipse will not be visible.

As the solar eclipse is around the corner, every country has its own beliefs and myths regarding the Surya Grahan, and one such belief is related to 'pregnant women'. According to the scientist and astrological scholars, a solar eclipse can affect pregnancy, as during eclipse evil forces gets activated and can harm the pregnant women.

How can Solar Eclipse harm pregnant women?

According to astrology, the eclipse is inauspicious for pregnant ladies, and they are advised to be extra careful during the period. Pregnant women should not step out of their house during an eclipse, else it can lead to premature delivery or birth abnormalities. Since eclipse activates negative energies then, pregnant ladies are advised to chant mantra to protect their unborn. So here we are with a list of Dos and Donts pregnant ladies should follow during Solar Eclipse:

Dos

- To be mothers should stay indoors

- Should stay awake and recite prayers or chant mantras such as Maha Mrutyunjaya Mantra, Vishnu Mantras and Surya Mantras during the solar eclipse.

- Should bathe before and after the solar eclipse

- Make sure to cover the windows with thick curtains to avoid the rays inside the house.



Don'ts

- Should not consume food, cook, etc, during a solar eclipse

- Should not use sharp objects as it can cause birth defects

- Avoid looking at the Sun

- Consumption of water is also prohibited, however, it may not be healthy for the baby. So, pregnant women are advised to consult the doctor before taking up such steps.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv