Solar Eclipse 2021: Solar Eclipse will mark the rare sighting of the 'Ring Eclipse' or 'Ring of Fire'. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: After witnessing 2021's first Lunar eclipse, a Super Blood Moon, get ready to view the first Solar Eclipse on June 10. Just like Lunar Eclipse, Solar Eclipse is also going to be a bit rare phenomenon. It will mark the rare sighting of the 'Ring Eclipse' or 'Ring of Fire'. This happens when Sun and Moon come exactly in line with the Earth, since Moon doesn't completely cover the sun, so it forms a ring-like structure around the sun.

Where Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible?

This year, the annular eclipse will be visible from parts of Greenland, North-Eastern Canada, the North Pole and the Russian Fast East. While Europe, North America, Asia, Arctic and Atlantic regions will witness a partial solar eclipse. In India, the Solar Eclipse 2021 will not be visible, except in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

When Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible?

The Solar Eclipse will begin at sunrise in Canada, northern Ontario and on the north side of Lake Superior, while the total eclipse will start at 5:49 am EDT on June 10. Canadians can witness the rare phenomena, the 'ring of fire', for a brief period of 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

Whereas in Greenland, the 'Ring of Fire' will be visible when it reaches a peak at noon, according to the local time. From there, it will be visible in the North Pole and Siberia.

How to watch Ring of Fire?

People who want to witness this rare phenomenon must wear special eye-protective gear because looking directly at the sun can cause serious injuries to the eyes. So people are advised to wear either special eye gear, welder's glass or a pinhole camera to view the Solar Eclipse.

According to a report in Wral.com, the next annular ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse with not happen until October 14, 2023.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv