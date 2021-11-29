New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the year 2021 is nearing its end, it will treat the stargazers with a treat of Sola Eclipse in the month of December. The solar eclipse in the last month of the year will be the last solar eclipse of 2021. The Surya Grahan will take place on November 4, 2021.

As per Science, a Solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. Sunlight is restricted in some areas partially or fully by the Moon, till the eclipse does not end and the sky goes dark till the end of the eclipse.

This December the last Solar Eclipse of the year is falling on Amavasya i.e. Krishna Paksha Tithi of Margasish month. According to reports, the eclipse will be visible to residents in South Africa, Antarctica, Australia, South America, and the southern part of the Atlantic. However, the eclipse will not be much visible in India.

Check all the do's and don'ts to follow on the day of Surya Grahan 2021, Here:

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), people should be careful and use 'eclipse glasses' to protect their eyes. People are advised not to look directly at the sun.

The space agency advises people to not use a homemade filter or conventional sunglasses or their eyes might get damaged.

People eager to capture the 'ring of fire' with their cameras must not do that because NASA advises against it as it may cause an injury.

People with prescribed glasses can wear their eclipse glasses over their day-to-day glasses to watch the phenomenon.

Children who want to watch the eclipse can do so under parental supervision.

People are advised to drive with their headlights on and keep the speed in control.

People are also advised to maintain a good distance from other vehicles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh