People are going to witness the second and last Solar Eclipse of the year on December 4, 2021. For the last time, only Antarctica will be able to witness a total solar eclipse, while people in the Southern Hemisphere, including New Zealand, Chile, South Africa, Namibia, South Georgia and Saint Helena, will observe a partial solar eclipse.

"A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. For a total solar eclipse to take place, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line," said NASA.

Ahead of the last solar eclipse, we have brought you detailed information, such as timings, where to watch, sutak timing etc.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Timings

Date: December 4, Sunday

Partial Solar Eclipse at 5:29 am UTC

The partial eclipse will end at 09:37 am UTC

The total eclipse will begin at 07:00 am UTC



The total eclipse will end at 08:06 am UTC



The maximum solar eclipse will occur at 07:33 am UTC

Solar Eclipse 2021: Will it be visible in India?

No, the eclipse will not be visible in India. It will be visible in Antarctica, Southern regions of the Atlantic, South Africa, Australia, and South America.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Sutak in India

Since the last solar eclipse will not be visible in India, so sutak kaal and its impact will not be observed.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Importance

The last solar eclipse of the year is important in India as it will occur on the Amavasya as per the Hindu month of Kartik during the Vikram Samvat 2078. Also, it will mostly impact the natives of the Scorpio zodiac sign and those born in Anuradha and Jyeshta Nakshatra.

