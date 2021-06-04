Solar Eclipse 2021: On June 10, the world is going to witness 2021's first annular Solar Eclipse, forming a 'ring of fire' around the moon.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Weeks after witnessing one of the rarest celestial event, a Super Blood Moon, people are going to view another rare event. On June 10, the world is going to witness 2021's first annular Solar Eclipse, forming a 'ring of fire' around the moon. This generally happens when Moon comes exactly in the centre of the Sun forming a halo-like structure around the Moon. This celestial phenomenon will be visible in parts of Europe, Canada, Russia, North America, Greenland and Asia.

When will Solar Eclipse 2021 be visible?

According to Timeanddate.com, on June 10, the solar eclipse will begin at 1:42 pm IST (8:12 UTC) and will end at 6:41 pm (13:11 UTC).

Where will Solar Eclipse 2021 be visible?

The annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of North-Eastern Canada, the Russian Fast East, Greenland and the North Pole. While the partial solar eclipse will be visible in Europe, North America, Asia, Arctic and Atlantic regions. In India, the eclipse will be visible in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.



According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the eclipse will first be visible in northern Ontario and the north side of Lake Superior. Canadians will be able to witness the rare celestial movement Ring of Fire for a brief period of 3 minutes and 51 seconds. Whereas in Greenland, it will be visible when it reaches the peak, that is, at noon. After that, it will be visible to other parts of the world, including Siberia and the North Pole.

How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021?

Those who want to witness the moment must wear special eye gear, else looking directly at Sun can cause serious injuries to the eyes. It is advised that people should wear welder's glass, special eye gear or a pinhole camera to view the Annular Solar Eclipse.

