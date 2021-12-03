New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, the last Solar Eclipse of this year is just a day away, and stargazers can't keep calm. The moon is going to come between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow in some areas on our planet partially or fully blocking the sun’s light in the southern hemisphere. The last solar eclipse will be visible only in South America, South Africa, Antarctica and other regions except for India.

As the day is just around the corner, here we are with some interesting facts related to the last Solar Eclipse of 2021. Check out below:

- The word Eclipse comes from the Greek word 'ekleipsis', which means 'being abandoned.'

- According to the Hindu calendar, a solar eclipse will occur on the Amavasya as per the Hindu month of Kartik during the Vikram Samvat 2078.

- The total eclipse will last for 1 hour 6 minutes.

- As per NASA, every eclipse begins at sunrise and ends at sunset about halfway around the world from the start point.

- As per NASA, a total solar eclipse is not noticeable until the Sun is more than 90 per cent covered by the Moon.

- According to NASA, Eclipse shadows travel at 1,100 miles per hour at the equator and up to 5,000 miles per hour near the poles.

-According to a Greek historian Herodotus, in 585 BCE, a Solar Eclipse is said to have stopped a war between the Lydians and the Medes, who saw the dark skies as a sign to make peace.

-On December 4, two celestial events will take place, namely Total Solar Eclipse and Super New Moon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv