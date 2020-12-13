Solar Eclipse 2020: A Solar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth come in a straight line and the Moon stops the sun rays from reaching the Earth.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The world will witness the last Solar Eclipse, also known as 'Surya Grahan' in Hindi, of the year on December 14. Though it will be a total Solar Eclipse, it will not be visible in India. In fact, it will only be visible in South America, Antarctica, south-west Africa and Pacific, Atlantic and the Indian Ocean.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

A Solar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth come in a straight line and the Moon stops the sun rays from reaching the Earth. A Solar Eclipse is of three types of Solar Eclipse -- partial Solar Eclipse, total Solar Eclipse and annual Solar Eclipse.

During a total Solar Eclipse, the Moon completely covers the Sun, stoping its rays from reaching the Earth. Meanwhile, a partial Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon partially blocks the sun rays from reaching the Earth.

An annual Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun's centre and leaves its outer edges visible. This is sometimes known as "ring of fire" or "annulus" around the Moon.

Are there any harmful effects of Solar Eclipse?

A Solar Eclipse can be harmful for people if they directly look at it. Experts suggest that a person should never look at a Solar Eclipse without protection because the Sun emits harmful rays that can cause permanent damage to the retina of a human eye.

Apart from that, there are several superstitions and myths about Solar Eclipse. Many people believe that Solar Eclipses are harmful for pregnant women and small children and it is forbidden for them to move outside their houses during an eclipse. Some people even avoid eating food or drinking water during an eclipse. However, there are no scientific pieces of evidence to boost these claims.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma