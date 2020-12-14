Solar Eclipse 2020: The magnitude of today's Solar Eclipse will be 1.02 which means that at the moment of greatest eclipse, the Sun would be completely hidden by the shadow of the Moon.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Solar Eclipse 2020: The last solar eclipse of 2020 is just a few hours away to occur today i.e on 14th December. In India, the eclipse will last around five hours, it will start at 07:03 pm and will end at 12:23 pm.

Solar Eclipse 2020 will be visible in some parts of South Africa, South America and the Pacific Ocean, whereas, in Chile and parts of Argentina, the total eclipse will be visible in the afternoon. While south-west Africa, southern South America and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse if the weather permits.

Talking about the timings of the eclipse in the different region here is complete data as to at what time the Surya Grahan will be visible.

Here have a look:

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 12:03 pm and will at 02:59 pm in the afternoon. This means the eclipse will last only for 22 hours and 55 minutes.

Santiago, Chile: Partial Eclipse will begin at 11:36 am and will end at 02:31 pm.

Lima, Peru: Partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 09:16 am and will end at 11:23 pm.

Montevideo, Uruguay: Partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 12:09 pm and will 15:03 pm.

Today’s Surya Grahan would not be visible from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Fiji, Mauritius and other Asian countries.

The magnitude of today's Solar Eclipse will be 1.02 which means that at the moment of greatest eclipse, the Sun would be completely hidden by the shadow of the Moon. The longest duration would be 2 minutes and 10 seconds.

