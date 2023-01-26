Soft Glam Bridal Look: What's The New Trend Followed By Alia Bhatt And Athiya Shetty? All You Need To Know

WEDDINGS ARE undoubtedly one of the most memorable days of an individual's life. Recently, Bollywood star Athiya Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate wedding at her father's farmhouse at Khandala. Their wedding was all about minimal and basic celebrations of love.

What Is Soft Glam Bridal Look?

The soft glam bridal look is a monochromatic makeup style that gives a natural glow. The look includes shimmery neutral touch with matte eyeliners and nude colors to accentuate your look. In this look, there are no dark colors used, everything is blended in monochromatic colors.

Steps For Soft Glam Bridal Look:

1. Even out your complexion with a natural-looking base product

The basic aim of a soft glam bridal look is to make the skin look natural. In order to do this, you can skip the full-coverage foundation and opt for more sheer coverage.

2. Subtly brighten your under eye area

Apply a concealer that is shades lighter than your complexion under the eyes. This will create a stark contrast rather than a natural-looking brightness.

3. Give your cheeks a flush

Apply an emollient blush formula to give your cheeks a soft and blushy look. You can opt for a cream or liquid formula to add glow to your complexion and it will moreover allow you to skip highlighter to cut down the steps.

4. Create soft eyeliner

This step is one of the most important to create a soft glam look. Rather than creating a winged eyeliner, simply prime your eyes with a concealer and apply a matte eyeshadow color of your choice on your eyelids.

5. Layer on mascara

Mascara is another important step for your glam bridal makeup look. Apply just one coat of volumizing mascara for a toned-down look.

6. Apply hydrating lipstick formula

Natural-looking lips are one of the defining characteristics of a soft glam look. Therefore, apply natural nude color lipstick to give your lips a natural shade.