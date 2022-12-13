Social Media Addiction: 6 Easy Ways To Break Away From The World Of Internet

FROM NEWS to entertainment, social media has become the best friend of every individual. It is quite difficult to spend even a day without using social media apps such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Facebook and many others. According to the statistics of Matthew Woodward, over 210 million people worldwide suffer from social media addiction.

What is Social Media Addiction?

Social media addiction is defined as a behavioural addiction which has a negative impact on an individual's mental, and physical health as well as his/her relationships. As per Healthline, similar to other behavioural addictions, using social media can have a great amount of influence on our brains in many significant ways. Experts estimate that people in the United States have around 10 per cent of social media addiction. Therefore, we bring you some helpful tips to get away from social media addiction.

How To Know If Your Are Addicted To Social Media?

Healthline provides some key differences between social media addiction and a habit that you enjoy. These include:

1. Negative effects on the job or school work due to overuse of social media

2. Increased use while doing other activities

3. Restlessness when not using social media

4. Feelings of anger and irritability when social media usage is reduced

5. Thinking about social media when not using it

6. Increased reliance on social media as a way to cope with problems

Impacts of Social Media Addiction

Some common health impacts of social media addiction include leading to low self-esteem which can hinder the perceptions of an individual about themselves or their surroundings, increased usage of social media can lead to increased isolation and feeling of loneliness, fear of missing out (FOMO), decreased physical activity harming the overall health, ignoring real-life relationships and connections and reduced ability to concentrate and emphasize on important things among many others.

Tips To Reduce Social Media Addiction

1. Deleting social media apps from the smartphone. It will help in decreasing the time spent on social media overall.

2. Set a certain time amount to dedicate to your social media usage. Keep timers whenever using social media apps.

3. Do not use your phone two hours before bedtime.

4. Practice your hobbies which include sports, arts, cooking and other recreational activities. This can help in diverting your mind and enhancing mood.

5. Limit the usage of phones while working, having meals, and when with friends or family.

6. Turn off your social media app notifications and take regular breaks from them together to stay grounded from real-life to reality.