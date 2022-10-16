Snack For Weight Loss: Check 5 Easy And High-Protein Snack Recipes To Make At Home

WEIGHT loss is quite a task that people usually experience. Obesity is on the rise in India, with one out of every four people being overweight. According to UNICEF's World Obesity Atlas for 2022, India is predicted to have more than 27 million obese children, representing one in 10 children by 2030. However, if one has the will and motivation for weight loss, it might be difficult but not impossible.

Weight loss carries with itself intense hunger cravings that make it a great tough task to stick by. Therefore, we bring you some delicious and protein-enriched recipes to try while weight loss. These recipes will not hinder your weight loss process but will provide you with enough protein to satiate your hunger and promote weight loss. Look below:

1. Almond and Seed Protein Bars

Each protein bar has around 210-230 calories, 11-13 grams of fibre, 15 grams of protein and less than 10 grams of sugar. Protein bars are not only good for weight loss but are a great option for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, almonds are rich in healthy fats, magnesium, protein and vitamin E which benefits the body by lowering blood sugar levels. It also helps in reducing hunger and promotes weight loss.

How To Make:

Grind some almonds until it turns into powder and add honey, dates, seeds and pulses into it. Mix all of the ingredients and stir them. Pour it into a lightly oiled tray and press it well. Place the tray in a preheated oven for around 20 minutes, allow to cool for 2 hours and then cut it into pieces. Your almond and seed protein bars are ready.

2. Lentil Salad

Consuming lentils may help people maintain a healthy weight and weight loss. Lentils or dal are excessively rich in protein, vitamins and minerals which make it the healthiest food to add to your weight loss recipes. Having lentil salad will satiate your hunger and taste buds and provide you with enough protein and energy throughout the day.

How To Make:

Boil and soak lentils in water for around 30 minutes and boil water with salt and bay leaf in a pan. Add soaked mung beans and cook them. Transfer the boiled lentils to another pan and let it cool before making the salad. For dressing the salad, combine all dressing ingredients (lemon juice, onions, coriander juice, chat masala, pepper, potatoes, cucumber, carrots and other vegetables) in a jar and close the lid. Shake well so that all the ingredients get perfectly mixed and add to your salad for amazing flavour.

3. Deviled Eggs

A must recipe to try for weight loss and high protein is deviled eggs. Eggs provide rich amounts of vitamins and minerals to our bodies. It is an easy-to-make recipe which is super healthy and low in calories.

How To Make:

Firstly, boil some eggs and wash them in cold water. Once the eggs cool, cut them in half and remove the shells. Now, separate the whites from the yolk. In a pan or bowl, mash all the egg yolks and add some mustard sauce, black pepper and vinegar into it. Mix thoroughly and then fill the mixture with egg whites. You can garnish with onions and coriander leaves.

4. Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are a great food to include in your diet for weight loss. They are an amazing source for boosting digestive health, metabolic rate, omega-3 content and good fats. It is said that the consumption of around two tablespoons of chia seeds regularly can promote weight loss as it has almost 10 grams of fibre.

How To Make:

For making chia seeds pudding, add a cup of plain Greek yoghurt, some chia seeds and two tablespoons of honey, maple syrup, and one cup of unsweetened almond milk into a jar and shake them well. You can also include some fruits of your choice into it such as blueberries or bananas. Let the mixture set for an hour or two in the fridge or overnight. You can garnish with strawberries and enjoy.

5. Rajma Salsa

This recipe has a low glycemic index, which fulfils the satiety levels and keeps you fuller for longer periods. It is also rich in good fibre content which helps the bowels run smoothly and reduces consumption. All these help and promote weight loss.

How To Make:

Heat olive oil in a nonstick pan and add garlic and onion and sauté them until golden brown. Now add red and green capsicums, tomatoes, kidney beans, and tomato puree and mix them well. Add salt to the mixture and set aside to cool. Add coriander leaves and lemon juice to it and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy.