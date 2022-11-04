Smog Health Hazards: 7 Tips To Protect Yourself From Side Effects Of The Dipping Air Quality

WITH THE Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping to severe levels day by day in the Delhi-NCR, people are choking on bad levels and the effects of air pollution. The severity of air quality in the parts of the country are leading to dangerous health effects on the people across the country.

According to the data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India, the AQI of Noida stands at 562 in the 'Severe' category, Gurugrma at 539 in the 'Severe' category and 563 near Delhi University in the 'Severe' category.

Keeping in mind the falling air quality in the coming days, the government is taking the required measures to combat the problem. Meanwhile, every individual at the personal level should follow some effective tips to protect themselves from the dipping and harmful air quality around them.

1. Reduce Morning Walks

If you're someone who starts their day with morning walks, avoid them for some days until the air quality gets better and breathable. It is harmful to breathe toxic air.

2. Air Purifying Plants

The purifiers purify the air by removing benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene which are among some common pollutants in the air. Use air purifiers to protect yourself from harmful pollution.

3. Use Face Masks

Face masks not only protect against transmitting diseases but also helps filter the harmful pollutants present in the air. According to World Health Organization (WHO), choosing the right face mask is necessary. Numerous effective masks such as N95, KN95 and other respirators are available in the market.

4. Ventilate Your Kitchen and Bathroom

Make sure there is a chimney or an exhaust in your kitchen and bathroom as it ensures the air is recirculated. The exhaust inside the houses helps improve indoor air quality by eliminating individual sources of pollution and reducing their emissions.

5. Take Steam Regularly

Steam is one of the most effective ways to clear out the passage of lungs and provides protection against harmful gases in the air that cause pollution. Take steam along with some drops of eucalyptus oil regularly.

6. Jaggery

Jaggery or gud is one of the effective food items to clear out the throat and helps flush off the pollutants from the lungs of an individual. Consuming raw gud helps in getting rid of the acute effects of air pollution.

7. Herbal Tea

Herbal tea helps to beat the ill effects of air pollution. You can prepare your herbal tea using some natural herbs and spices which are known for their medicinal properties.