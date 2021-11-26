New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In the era of a sedentary lifestyle, following a diet full of nutrition, exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy routine is the key mantra of keeping your health free of diseases. If not taken proper care of health, it may result in chronic illnesses, which can cause sudden complications in a person's body.

There are many diseases that may not sound scary but can cause huge damage to the body. These diseases are known as 'silent killers' as they can take the shape of life-threatening diseases and can become severe at any given point in time. In order to keep yourself vigilant, you should check these health conditions that can kill you silently.

1. High Blood Pressure: High blood pressure also called hypertension, is one of the most dangerous health conditions, which can prove fatal for people. The health condition can silently lead to other chronic illnesses. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide have hypertension.

The reason behind calling high blood pressure the silent killer is because it arises with no particular symptom and once it causes huge damage to the body, only then do people realise the gravity of the situation. High blood pressure can cause serious cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, heart failure, stroke, and more.

2. Diabetes: High blood sugar commonly called diabetes, is also one of the silent killer diseases as it can affect other organs of the body such as the heart, kidney, and eyesight. There are two types of diabetes -- Type 1 and Type 2. In Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces little or no insulin, whereas Type 2 diabetes creates an impact on how body processes blood sugar, also known as glucose.

Initially, there are no symptoms of the disease. People only understand the gravity of the disease, when the disease progresses and leads to symptoms such as fatigue, weight loss, and frequent urination, and thirst.

3. Fatty Liver Disease: In the initial phase, the body shows no significant trace of the disease, which makes it a silent killer. There are two types of fatty liver illnesses -- alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The disease occurs due to excessive alcohol consumption, and in the advanced stage of the illness, people can become a victim of cirrhosis, a final stage of scarring (fibrosis) of the liver.

4. Sleep Apnea: Sleep apnea is not a disease but a disorder where people breathe loudly while sleeping. The disorder leads to loud snores, extreme tiredness during the day, and more. Why this disease is known as a silent killer is because people suffering from sleep apnea are more prone and vulnerable to sudden deaths and strokes during sleep. People who have mild cases of the disorder need to change their lifestyle, lose weight, eat well, quit smoking, and should also get the right treatment for nasal allergies to battle the disease.

