Slap Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know About First Day Of Anti-Valentine's Week

WITH THE culmination of Valentine's week begins Anti-Valentine's week. This week initially begins on February 15 after Valentine's day. Valentine's day is celebrated widely across the world with varied customs and traditions. From exchanging gifts, enjoying quality time together, watching movies and many more. Along with these celebrations, many people look forward to anti-valentines week which includes slap day, kick day, perfume day and many more.

The First Day of the anti-valentines week is slap day, which is observed on February 15 every year. This day is ideal for people who are heartbroken or may have been cheated in their relationships. It is extremely popular among youngsters.

This day is for people who want to slap their exes who cheated on them or broke their hearts. It is an ideal day to say goodbye to toxic relationships and the painful experiences that come along with them. Slap day is a reminder for people to move on from bad relationships, meet new people and slap away all negativities from their lives.

Slap Day 2023: Quotes

"There is something we all want to slap and they are called mosquitoes. Warm wishes on Slap Day."

"Slap Day reminds us that to save ourselves from troubles, look into the mirror and slap yourself when you are wrong."

"Stand in front of the mirror and look into your own eyes and slap yourself hard for hurting the one who loved you and trusted you beyond words."

"I wish you a very Happy Slap Day and congratulate you on transforming all the love that I had for you into hatred."

"I break all the ties with you because you gave me all the good reasons to do so….. Best wishes on Slap Day to you and I wish you also feel my pain someday."