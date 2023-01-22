Skincare Tips: 5 Surprising Benefits Of Hyaluronic Acid For Smooth And Supple Skin

HYALURONIC acid, also known as hyaluronan or hyaluronate, is a slippery, gooey substance that the body produces naturally. It plays a crucial role in maintaining the health and appearance of the overall skin. Our body produces hyaluronic acid naturally which helps lubricate the tissues. The largest amounts of this acid are found in our skin, connective tissues, and eyes with its main function as retaining water to keep the tissues lubricated and moist.

Hyaluronic acid is extensively used in moisturizing creams, ointments, lotions, and serums for a great skincare regime. It helps in making the skin flexible, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, and heals wounds faster. Read below the compiled list of benefits of hyaluronic acid for smoother and softer skin.

1. Promotes Healthy And Supple Skin

According to Healthline, hyaluronic acid supplements can help the skin look and feel more healthy and supple. They can help increase skin moisture, which can further reduce the fine lines and wrinkles over the skin.

2. Hydration

Hyaluronic acid is a sugar molecule that naturally occurs in the skin. It helps to bind water to collagen, trapping it in the skin. This makes the skin look plumper and more hydrated, full of moisture. According to Cleveland Clinic, hyaluronic acid holds about one and a half gallons of water which makes it best to treat dry eyes and skin.

3. Anti-Inflammatory

Hyaluronic acid has anti-inflammatory properties, which make it an ideal skincare product for sensitive skin or skin conditions such as eczema. It not only helps in soothing inflamed or irritated skin but also reduces the redness of the skin.

4. Heals Wounds

It helps in healing the wounds faster by regulating the inflammation levels and signaling the body to build more blood vessels in the damaged area. Its antibacterial properties help in reducing the risk of infection when applied directly to the wounds.

5. Reduces Fine Lines And Wrinkles

HA can help increase skin moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face. It retains the moisture of the skin, creating a pumping effect. Many studies also suggest that hyaluronic acid can enhance skin firmness and elasticity.