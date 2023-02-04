Skincare Tips: 5 Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Strawberry Legs

STRAWBERRY LEGS refers to the dark spots on the legs which look like black dots. Strawberry legs occur when small black spots appear on your legs after shaving them. They are hyperpigmented dots that appear on the hair follicles. The skin pores on the legs may get congested and form comedones, which appear as dark bumps on your leg, resembling the strawberry skin and seeds.

Causes Of Strawberry Legs

Keratosis Pilaris: Also known as chicken legs, this occurs when the skin produces excessive keratin, which results in blocking the hair follicles. This further leads to tiny bumps and patchy skin.

Folliculitis: This is a condition where the hair follicles are inflamed due to bacteria or fungi. This results in ingrown hairs from shaving.

Dry Skin: When the skin is not moisturised well, it tends to become dry and rough. This dryness makes the epidermis vulnerable to irritation by shaving.

Home Remedies To Treat Strawberry Legs

1. Baking Soda

Baking soda is known for its anti-inflammatory agents which deeply exfoliate the skin and smoothen out the skin texture. It works as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent which exfoliates the skin and makes it smooth and radiant. You can mix one tablespoon of baking soda with water and apply it over the affected areas.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a topical gel known for its beauty and cosmetic benefits. Aloe vera is a rich source of antioxidants which help fight free radicals, help soothe sunburn and have anti-cooling and anti-inflammatory properties. It acts as a great moisturiser for the skin. You can apply the natural aloe vera gel over your skin gently every day for two minutes.

3. Sea Salt

Sea salt is minimally processed and contains some minerals such as potassium, calcium and iron. It is rich in minerals which are beneficial for skincare, and dental health among others. You can make a thick paste of sea salt with coconut oil and scrub it gently over your legs for around two minutes and then rinse off with water.

4. Buttermilk Bath

Buttermilk is a great source of lactic acid which when applied topically over the skin to increase skin firmness and thickness. It is known to be a great gentle exfoliator and has potential skin benefits.

5. Rose Water And Cucumber

This magical combination of rose water and cucumber is great for acne, dermatitis and eczema. It is known to be a great night-time cleanser to deal with blackheads. Cucumber is a great source of potassium, while rose water has anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce redness, inflammation, acne and eczema.