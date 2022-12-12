Skincare Tips: 6 Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles

WE ALL have faced the dullness of our skin due to dark circles and spots. Dark circles are a common concern of skincare faced by everybody. Be it due to lack of sleep, tiredness or an unhealthy lifestyle, we all are torn up in finding the right product or remedy to get rid of these dark spots. Numerous factors such as sleep schedule, tiredness, oversleeping, extreme fatigue, ageing stress or hormonal changes contribute to the development of dark circles. Why spend so much money on numerous products to treat dark circles when you can use numerous effective home remedies to get rid of them! Look below for some effective home remedies to treat dark circles easily.

1. Sweet Almond Oil

According to Healthline, almond oil helps in lightening the dark circles around and under the eyes and also reduces under-eye puffiness. The active ingredients of almond oil such as vitamins E, K and retinol help keep the delicate undereye skin smooth. The oil can be directly applied to the dark circle by using fingers.

2. Aloe Vera

Known as one of the most effective home remedies for treating skin problems, aloe vera has the ability to improve skin texture, reduce inflammation and treat dark circles. It can be used to apply on dark circles twice or thrice a week.

3. Cucumber

With its cooling effect and hydrating nature, cucumber is an excellent home remedy to treat dark circles. Due to high levels of vitamin K, cucumber helps in reducing inflammation, treats sunburn and reduces dark circles and spots.

4. Lemon Juice

Enriched with vitamin C, lemon juice significantly helps in removing dark circles under the eyes. The bleaching properties and citric acid of lemon can benefit the skin in numerous ways. One must do a patch test before applying this home remedy.

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes have high quantities of phytochemicals like lycopene and beta-carotene which help reduce inflammation and redness on the skin caused by bacteria and other germs. The lycopene available in tomatoes promotes softer, supple skin and decreases the appearance of dark circles.

6. Potato

A compound known as 'Quercetin' is present in potatoes which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. These properties can effectively help in removing dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Moreover, the bleaching properties of potato help in reducing dark circles along with improving skin complexion.