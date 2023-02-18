Skincare Tips: 4 Effective Face Masks To Remove Acne Marks At Home

ACNE IS an inflammatory skin condition which occurs when the hair follicles beneath the skin get clogged by sebum and dead skin cells. According to Healthline, there are a lot of contributing factors which play when it comes to acne. The basic cause is oil and clogged pores, but the reasons for excessive oil production and subsequent bacteria-fueled inflammation can range anywhere from hormones to small infections. However, there are numerous treatments available to treat acne-prone skin, but homemade remedies skin win over all of them. Therefore, we bring you some homemade face masks to remove acne marks at home.

1. Turmeric And Honey Face Mask

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces inflammation in the skin. You can mix one to two drops of tea tree oil into your clay mask and apply it on your face. Leave this mask on for 10 to 20 minutes.

2. Aloe Vera Mask

Aloe vera face mask along with lemon juice can give your face a refreshed and rejuvenated look. It potentially cleans the pores and removes the bacteria from the skin which cause acne.

3. Almond Milk And Egg

Applying natural ingredients such as an egg white face mask with almond milk helps prevent acne and pimples by forming a protective layer over the face. To make this face mask, take a bowl and mix two teaspoons of almond milk with egg white from one egg. Now, add a teaspoon of lemon juice and mix well to form a creamy mixture.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar And Green Tea

Due to the presence of hydroxyl acid in apple cider vinegar, it helps in unclogging pores and works on cell regeneration. It also helps in balancing the pH levels of your skin. The antioxidants present in green tea have healing properties which make skin young and soft.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)