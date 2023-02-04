Skincare Tips: 5 Easy And Effective Tips To Calm Itchy And Sensitive Skin Post Shaving

HEALTHY HABITS of skincare not only include applying numerous products to get away with acne, pimple, pores and other skin problems. Shaving is one of the essential steps of a skincare regime for both men and women. A righteous shaving method allows the skin of the face to replenish and rejuvenate at a faster pace. It also allows the skin to get smoother and softer. Shaving only clears the skin of unnecessary hair growth, but also removes dead skin cells, reduces the chances of ingrown hairs and promotes hygiene.

However, shaving can cause the skin follicles to get irritated which results in itchy and sensitive skin post-shaving. According to Healthline, the pull of the razor can twist or redirect the hair follicle while shaving. People refer to this effect as 'razor burn.' Moreover, when you shave an area of your skin which is normally under layers of clothes, the fabric can rub against the clean-shaven skin and worsen the irritation and itchiness. Therefore, we bring you some easy and effective tips to calm itchy and sensitive skin post your shaving routine.

1. Apply Aloe Vera Before And After Shaving Your Face

Aloe Vera is one of the natural ingredients which is a wonderful alternative for shaving gels. They are better than chemical-induced shaving creams as they nourish the skin with much-needed hydration before and after the shaving process. It is enriched with enzymes and anti-inflammatory properties which soothe the irritation and itchiness post-shaving.

2. Alum Water

Alum is a compound that contains aluminum and is used to reduce sweating and treat shaving burns, irritation and cuts. Alum water has anti-bacterial which has the potential to soothe the inflammation and irritation caused by shaving and heal shaving cuts. It can be applied to the affected region of the skin to soothe inflammation.

3. Rub Ice Wrapped In Cotton Cloth

Cold compressors, such as cold, moist or an ice pack wrapped in a towel or cotton cloth on the affected area, can help in relieving the itchy and irritated skin because of shaving. You can also reduce the redness caused by inflammation of the skin by using ice cubes over the skin.

4. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is an ideal skincare ingredient with potential benefits. It has many soothing properties which help in treating razor burns. It acts as a great moisturiser which can reduce the redness and inflammation over the skin and add hydration to the skin.

5. Cool Off With Cucumber And Milk

The cooling effects of cucumber and the presence of vitamin C, aid in skin restoration. The fat and protein content present in milk helps in calming inflamed skin. The combination of cucumber and milk adds moisture to the skin and makes it smooth and supple.

