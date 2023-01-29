Skincare Tips: Do's And Don'ts To Keep In Mind While Taking Care Of Oily Skin

ALL SKIN types produce oil. The sebaceous glands in our skin produce sebum, an oily or waxy substance that moisturizes and protects the skin. Oily skin and acne are challenging to manage. There are numerous other reasons for oily skin which include stress, humidity, genetics and fluctuating hormones. The American Academy of Dermatology Association has jotted down some important things to keep in mind while taking care of oily skin. Read below:









Do's



1. Wash Your face



One should wash the face with gentle, non-soap cleanser in the morning and before going to bed every day. It helps the skin to rejuvenate, stay clean, healthy and oil free.



2. Choose Skincare Products



One should be vigilant while choosing the skincare products for oily skin. Always choose products that are labeled as 'oil free' and 'non-comedogenic.' This means that these products won't be harsh on your face, won't clog pores or cause acne.



3. Use Gentle Face Wash



Washing face with too harsh soap can irritate the skin and trigger oil production. Therefore, one must use mild, gentle and foaming face wash for oily skin.



4. Apply Moisturizer



Many people believe that applying moisturizer over oily skin can lead to acne and more oil production. However, even though you have oily skin, it is still necessary to apply moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated. Always look for moisturizers that contain a broad-spectru sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.



5. Wear Sunscreen



Wearing sunscreen is essential to prevent sun damage that can lead to wrinkles, spots and even skin cancer. In order to prevent acne breakouts, one should opt for sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.



Dont's



1. Do Not Sleep With Makeup



It is very important skincare habit to remove the makeup before going to bed. Sleeping with makeup on can lead to breakouts, acne, wrinkles and other skincare problems.



2. Do Not Use Bloating Paper



Do not use bloating paper throughout the day. Gently press the paper against your face and leave it one for a few seconds to absorb the oil. Do not rub the paper on your face as doing this will spread the oil to other areas of the skin.



3. Do Not Touch Your Face



It is tempting to touch your face, but doing so can spread the dirt, bacteria and oil from the hands to your face. One should only touch their face when cleansing, moisturizing, applying sunscreen or makeup while making sure that your hands are clean.