5 Best Homemade Lip Balms To Soothe Dry Lips During Winters

Skincare tips: Many of us struggle with dry and chapped lips in winter season. Read below the list of homemade lip balms to get nourished and soft lips.

By Prerna Targhotra
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 04:38 PM IST
Homemade Lip Balms To Soothe Dry Lips During Winters (Image Credits: Freepik)

THE SKIN of our lips is very delicate and sensitive than the rest body parts. Winter seasons make the lips dry and flaky and develop a peeling layer. Dry and chapped lips are one of the most experienced winter skincare problems. Girls try numerous branded and expensive for achieving nourishing and moisturising lips. In addition to preventing inconvenience, smooth and soft lips also encourage better makeup application and give it a nice-looking finish. Therefore, we bring you some effective homemade lip balms for nourishing lips.

1. Beeswax

Beeswax is considered one of the most popular lip care ingredients. It protects the lips from Uv rays, deeply nourishes, restores moisture and defends the lips against cold weather. It is enriched with natural emulsifiers and anti-inflammatory properties which smoothen the lips.

2. Olive Oil

Olive oil is considered a natural moisturiser which keeps the lips soft and delicate. It is loaded with antioxidants and conditioning properties that provide lips with fuller and smoother lips.

3. Cocoa Butter

Cocoa butter is a great ingredient for chapped and dry lips as it is a powerhouse of antioxidants and vitamin E. It is a great source of antioxidants and natural fats with moisturizing properties which help in lightening pigmentation.

4. Shea Butter

Shea butter is another popular lip care remedy with incredible moisturizing properties. It is one of the easiest homemade lip balms which repairs chapped and dry lips. It is a vital ingredient which helps in creating a protective barrier to keep the lips moisturized.

5. Kokum Butter

Kokum butter is rich in antioxidants and is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. It can soothe chapped lips and protects them from anti-inflammatory damage. It is an excellent moisturizer which repairs the lips and alleviates a smooth look.

