Skincare Tips: 4 Benefits Of Raw Milk For Healthy And Glowing Skin

ACHIEVING HEALTHY and glowing is never less than a dream. Having skin which is smooth, glowing and healthy is not that simple. People use numerous expensive skincare products to achieve flawless skin. But why spend so much on skincare, when you can take care of your skin with ingredients available in your kitchen?

Raw milk is one such magical home remedy which is found in every household kitchen and provides essential health and skin benefits. All of us consume milk, be it boiled or raw for its healing properties. However, when applied topically, raw milk has the ability to make the skin healthy, nourished, smooth, soft and shiny. Read below to know the magical benefits of raw milk for your skin health.

Rich in lactic acid content, raw milk is an acne-fighting agent which helps in removing excess oil and soothes irritating and dry skin. Vitamin A in raw milk has skin-healing properties and is one of the best skin moisturisers and cleansers.

Benefits Of Raw Milk

1. Natural Cleanser

Enriched with essential vitamins, raw milk acts as a natural cleanser which when alone exfoliated on the skin, hydrates the skin and leaves no room for impurities.

2. Prevents Early Signs of Ageing

Raw milk contains vitamins A and B which help in fighting early signs of ageing. The presence of vitamin A moisturises the skin and gives a natural glow to your skin.

3. Prevents Acne and Pimples

The lactic acid present in raw milk deep cleanses pores and removes acne-causing bacteria which gets accumulated on the surface of the skin throughout the day. When applied on the face directly, raw milk helps in reducing inflammation and promotes smooth and even-toned skin.

4. Natural Sunscreen

Raw milk can protect the skin against sun damage. It forms a protective shield on and around the skin which keeps the skin safe from sun damage for around 4 hours.

How To Apply Raw Milk On Skin?

1. Raw Milk and Turmeric

When mixed with turmeric, this homemade pack of raw milk and turmeric is an excellent skin-brightening pack which reduces the dark spots and patches on the skin.

2. Raw Milk and Honey

Made for dry and sensitive skin, the combination of raw milk and honey can have magical benefits on the skin. You can mix two tablespoons of raw milk with one tablespoon of honey. This homemade pack acts as a natural moisturiser and helps in soothing inflammation on the skin.