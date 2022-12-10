Skincare Tips: 6 Benefits Of Orange Peels For Healthy And Glowing Skin

WE ALL are familiar with the health benefits of oranges. They are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals and help in preventing diseases such as cancer. Consuming oranges helps in promoting healthy immune function. But have you wondered if the peels of the oranges are also beneficial? Many studies suggest that orange peels are the healthiest part of the whole fruit. The orange peels are rich in flavonoids and phytochemicals which benefit overall skin health. Read below the astounding benefits of orange peel to get healthy and glowing skin.

Benefits of Orange Peels For Skin

1. Brightens skin

The citric acid in the orange peels helps in brightening the skin naturally. The bleaching effect of the peels helps in reducing pigmentation, scars and dark spots on the skin and provides even tone brighter skin.

2. Fights acne

Orange peels are enriched with vitamin C which cleanses the skin deeply, unclogs the pores and removes excess oil from the skin. Regular usage of orange peels on the skin effectively treats skin breakouts, acne and blackheads.

3. Moisturization

Being rich in antioxidants, orange peels treat skin inflammation and hydrate dry and dull skin. It helps in removing flaky and itchy skin by locking the necessary moisture.

4. Prevents anti-ageing

The orange peels help fight toxic free radicals and prevent oxidative stress. The nutrients in orange peel help in fighting early signs of ageing such as wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

The anti-inflammatory properties of orange peels heal skin inflammation caused by skin infections, dirt, bacteria and other factors.

6. Removes tan

Orange peel is a great scrub and one of the best ways to get rid of tan. It helps rejuvenate dead skin cells. Using orange peels on the skin helps in controlling melanin synthesis to remove skin tan and lighten the skin tone.

How To Use Orange Peel On Skin: