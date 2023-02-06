Skincare Tips: 5 Ayurvedic Ingredients That You Must Include In Your Daily Skincare

AYURVEDA IS an ancient system that surrounds its treatment around balancing three main doshas, namely vata, pitta and kapha doshas. Ayurvedic skincare solutions are localized as well as systematic. They are extremely natural, and holistic and treat the root causes of imbalances. With increasing factors leading to skin care problems, regular care is vital to ensure that the skin remains healthy, germ-free and glowing. Ayurvedic treatments being compatible with all skin types makes it one of the best skincare treatments of all. Therefore, we bring you a list of Ayurvedic ingredients that are a must in your skincare routine.

1. Kumkumadi

Kumkumadi is a unique blend of herbs and oils with pure saffron formulated to help the skin look young, firm, and spotless. It is a natural moisturiser made with sesame oil and helps in balancing dry and rough skin. It is known to be a natural home remedy for skin problems such as acne, pimples, blackheads, pores and many more.

2. Tulsi

Tulsi is an exceptional plant with antifungal, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It is an ideal natural ingredient which keeps a check on health and skincare problems. Tulsi purifies the blood by removing toxins and bacteria from the blood and skin. It is a natural immunity booster and is astringent in nature. It helps in soaking excess oil and moisture from the skin, providing a deep cleansing effect.

3. Saffron

Kesar or saffron is enriched with active compounds that work against inflammation and hyperpigmentation. It is highly rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which make it an ideal ingredient for skincare issues. Saffron is a natural compound which can boost the skin's recovery rate, thus encouraging fast healing of the skin.

4. Ghee

Exceptionally rich in omega fatty acids and antioxidants which help in neutralizing free radicals and nourishing the skin. Moreover, the fatty acids in ghee provide deep hydration and heal the dry areas of the skin. Products such as body butter and oil reach the deepest layers of the skin and deeply nourish the skin.

5. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a magical ingredient for the skin. It is the most common and effective household plant known for its healing properties. The cooling and anti-inflammatory properties help alleviate the dry, itchy skin associated with eczema. It is a great moisturiser which helps in soothing dry and inflamed skin.