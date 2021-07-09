Here we are with some simple, yet effective skincare tips which will help your skin look radiant and smooth during this monsoon. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Monsoons are exciting, scrolling through Kindle while sipping a cup of ginger tea as it pours outdoors is a welcome relief after a sweltering summer. While we enjoy the rain in the comfort of our homes, it is a cause of concern for our skin and hair. The change in weather along with pollution in the air makes your skin dry, dull and uneven. Here we are with a simple, yet effective skincare routine to help your skin look radiant even this monsoon.

Cleanse your skin

Considering how greasy and congested the skin can get in the monsoon, it is important to cleanse regularly. Opt for a cleanser that washes away dullness making your skin look refreshed. Mostly try ti pick a cleanser that suits all skin types, including the sensitive skin, also give the ingredients a read which are printed at the back of the packaging.

Hydrate with a toner

Another important step in illuminating your skin is the usage of a toner. Select a toner that is non-sticky and provides an instant refreshed feeling. Choose a toner that doesn't leave your skin dry after using it. In just 4 weeks your skin becomes visibly more even.

Keep your skin moisturized

Even in monsoons and cloudy overcast days, your skin needs a moisturizer along with protection against the sun. Hence choosing a with SPF15 is a good idea. It can help in providing 24hrs hydration and reduce the of dark spots and meanwhile it can also protect the skin from sun damage.

Replenish the skin's moisture overnight

We all know that hyaluronic acid and niacinamide-based products are great when it comes to locking in the moisture, and soothing and rejuvenating the skin. Hence, when opting for a night cream it is a no-brainer to choose one that contains both these actives to help repair the skin barrier, while also replenishing the skin's moisture overnight aiding to more radiant skin.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips)

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal