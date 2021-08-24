Here we are with a list of the most important vitamins for a healthy skin and their sources suggested by experts. Scroll down to know more about the same in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vitamins play a crucial role in nourishing the body and the skin, and their deficiency leads to maladies like dark spots, redness, wrinkles, rough patches and excessive dryness. Therefore, here we are with a list of the most important vitamins for a healthy skin and their sources suggested by experts. Take a look

Vitamin A

Also called Retinol, this is a compound that stimulates the production of new skin cells and actively works to counter acne and signs of ageing like formation of wrinkles and lines. Vitamin A is found naturally in foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, eggs, dairy products and spinach.

Vitamin B3

Niacinamide or nicotinamide – a form of vitamin B3 – is among the eight vitamins responsible for maintaining good health. This is a water-soluble vitamin known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which is used to treat skin ailments like acne, spots, hyperpigmentation. Chicken breast, tuna, salmon, peanuts, green peas, mushrooms and potatoes are some foods rich in vitamin B3.

Vitamin C

The anti-oxidant properties of vitamin C help prevent acne and protect the skin from the effects of free radicals and creation of collagen structures. Taking adequate Vitamin C can help repair skin and reduce wrinkles. Citrus fruits and veggies like strawberries, tomatoes, mangoes, bell peppers, broccoli and Brussel sprouts are some of the prime sources of vitamin C.

Vitamin E

Also known as Tocopherol, vitamin E is a powerful anti-oxidant that protect skin from free radicals. Free radicals are generated by internal and external factors. Natural sources of Vitamin E include almonds, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, olive oil, spinach, corn and mangoes.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal