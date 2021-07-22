New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Aging of the skin is caused due to lack of moisture, hard water, wind and reduction in the formation of new cells. Exposure to the sun and cold, smoking, lack of exercise, poor diet, stress, chemicals, excessive bathing, and anxiety are some of the factors that too caused aging.

Dermatitis, Eczema, Psoriasis and Seborrhea are also responsible for aging of your skin. Here we are with a few homemade anti-aging masks specifically suggested to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin.

Honey pack

The best way to deal with aging is to obtain the purest form of bee’s honey. Honey helps to keep your body hydrated by retaining the moisture. It also moisturizes the skin parts and prevents the formation of acne.

Ingredients:

1-2 tablespoons organic honey

Saffron

Method:

Apply honey generously on the face and neck. Massage for a minute or two.

Put 2-3 strands of saffron, it gives brightness and youthful appearance.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse with water.

You can repeat this every day or every alternate day for half an hour.

Yogurt Pack

Yogurt is rich in wrinkle-preventing nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and fats which keep the skin fresh and hydrated. The lactic acid in yogurt will help dissolve dead skin and tighten pores. Yogurt naturally reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 vitamin E capsule

A pinch of turmeric

Method:

Mix the yogurt, lemon juice, honey, and turmeric together.

Carefully cut the vitamin E capsule from its tip and gently pour the oil present inside into the pack. Mix well.

Apply this all over the face.

Leave it for 10-15 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

You can do this 2-3 times a week.

Tulsi Pack

Tulsi is a natural ingredient and a plant which is found in maximum Indian households. Once you apply this pack, you will be able to notice your skin becoming clearer and brighter than before.

Ingredients:

Tulsi leaves

water

Method:

Take tulsi leaves and break them.

Mix them with water to prepare a smooth paste.

Keep this paste on the face for at least 15 minutes.

Then wash with normal water.

Use it twice a week.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS.