Skincare During Spring : 5 Ways How This Season Affects You Skin

WITH THE culmination of the winter season, the spring season has begun. The weather is taking turns and moving into warmer months, where the humidity and the temperature will increase again. The seasonal changes cause several effects on the body and skin. The air of the spring season is all about humidity, and warm winds. This type of temperature affects the skin in various ways such as acne development, skin burnout, sunburn and many more. Read below the list of ways in which the spring season affects your skin.

1. Increased Exposure To Sun

According to John Hopkins Medicine, UVB rays cause a greater risk of skin cancer than UVA. But UVA rays cause ageing, wrinkling, and loss of elasticity. UVA also increases the damaging effects of UVB, including skin cancer and cataracts. Some amount of sunlight can be good for the body and skin but one must protect their skin from overexposure. Therefore, one should always remember to apply sunscreen any time of the year, but especially when heading out in those wamer and sunny days.

2. Sweating And Breakouts

The warmer season tends to generate more sweat. When the sweat mixes with bacteria and oil over your skin, it can lead to clogging of pores. Acne-prone skin can experience major breakouts. Dermatologists suggest that one should blow sweat the skin with a clean towel or cloth to prevent acne. It is always better to wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser to prevent sweating and breakouts.

3. Increases Oil Production

With the rising temperatures, the weather gets more humid and dry. This dry weather tends to prompt the sebaceous glands of the skin to produce more sebum to ensure that the skin remains moisturised. This leads to increased oil production, making the skin have an oily appearance. To treat this condition, one should always stick to light creams and serums for the skin to look supple, firm and less oily.

4. Prone To Irritation

Spring season can be harsh on the skin and can allergies. Continuous exposure to the sun in hot weather can trigger itchiness and red rashes over the skin. In such situations, avoid touching you face again and again and try to apply a light moisturiser. If the allergies worsen, pay visist to a doctor for better treatment.

5. Tanning

UVA radiation is responsible for tanning in summer. These rays penetrate the deep layers of the epidermis, triggering cells called melanocytes, which are responsible for producing melanin. As a result, the skin gets darkened, to what we call as tanned. Applying sunscreen is one of the most important and best ways to avoid tanning. One can also use scrubs and de-tanning products available in the market to treat tanning.