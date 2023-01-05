Skincare: 5 Common Mistakes You Must Avoid During Winter Season For A Healthy And Smooth Skin

DURING WINTER seasons, people suffer through a lot of problems including winter illnesses, skincare and haircare issues. People struggle with dry, flaky, dehydrated skin and hair which invite other health problems. Therefore, it is essential to be vigilant about choosing a good haircare and skincare routine in order to live a healthy lifestyle.

However, while practising skincare routines, one must be aware of some key factors that determine the skincare regime such as skin type, age, lifestyle factors, skin problems, skincare ingredients and many more. We all make numerous mistakes while choosing the right products for our skin. Therefore, we bring you some important points to keep in mind while choosing skin care products and formulating a skincare regime for yourself in winter.

1. Not Changing Your Skincare Routine

Our skin, throughout life, keeps changing constantly. The skin regenerates itself approximately after every 27 days. Therefore, sticking to the same skincare routine might not be fruitful. One needs to understand their skin type and changes in their skin and needs to upgrade their skincare regime from time to time.

2. Hot Showers

Hot water baths can cause inflammation, redness and itchiness in the skin. Hot showers not only inflame the skin but also cause them to dry out and cause irritation to the skin. According to Healthline, hot water causes damage to the keratin cells that are located on the outer layer of our skin, the epidermis. Disrupting these cells creates dry skin and prevents the cells from locking the moisture.

3. Not Using A Sunscreen

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, sunscreen is one of the most effective and important skincare products that acts as a barrier and protects the skin from harmful UV rays in dry as well as cold seasons. The harmful UV rays can deeply penetrate the skin causing premature ageing and increased risk of skin cancer.

4. Skipping Exfoliation

Winter seasons can aggravate dry skin issues which increase the need for skin exfoliation. Winter is considered to be a great time for skin and body exfoliation. In order to maintain healthy and smooth skin, exfoliation must be a part of your skincare routine.

5. Not Moisturising The Skin Enough

Moisturising the skin is an essential part of skincare for the skin barrier to perform well. Many studies show that less moisture in the skin during cold seasons leads to fewer lipids in the skin barrier. This contributes to dryness and irritation. Therefore, to avoid flakiness, acne, poor elasticity, wrinkles, fine lines, premature ageing and rough texture, one must focus on moisturising their skin regularly.