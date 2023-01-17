Skin Fasting: All You Need To Know About This Latest Skincare Routine

There are numerous skincare regimes that trend from time-to-time. One such newest skincare trend right now is Skin Fasting. Read on to know more about it.

By Prerna Targhotra
Tue, 17 Jan 2023 10:57 AM IST
Minute Read
Skin Fasting: All You Need To Know About This Latest Skincare Routine
All You Need To Know About Skin Fasting (Image Credits: Pexels)

ALL OF us swear by an easy skincare routine for smooth and clear skin. Any skincare regime comprises extensive steps that need to be followed religiously to get the required benefits. However, sometimes all we need to do is opt for a minimalistic approach to our skincare. Read below all about one such minimalistic skincare routine known as Skin Fasting.

What Is Skin Fasting?

Skin fasting is a very easy skincare ritual to follow. All you need to do is eliminate the use of skin care products from your routine. This regime aims to let the skin breathe and relax. When we use the least skincare products over the skin, the skin gets much-needed time to rejuvenate itself.

Numerous skincare products are made using chemicals which can have ever-lasting negative impacts on the skin. Therefore, by practising skin fasting, one can avoid the side effects of any skincare products.

Also Read
Tuesday Transformation: Kiara Advani's Then And Now Pics Will Leave Your..
Tuesday Transformation: Kiara Advani's Then And Now Pics Will Leave Your..

How Does It Work?

One should always consult a dermatologist before trying any new skincare routine. This process involves eliminating or removing skincare products slowly and steadily from your regime. Reduction of skin care products and extensive makeup sessions has always been recommended by dermatologists for healthy skin. This routine works as a great detox option for the skin. However, it depends on your skin type, and whether this process will work for you or not.

Also Read
Bananas Hair Masks: 5 Benefits And Uses Of The Natural Remedy
Bananas Hair Masks: 5 Benefits And Uses Of The Natural Remedy

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.