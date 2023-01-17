Skin Fasting: All You Need To Know About This Latest Skincare Routine

All You Need To Know About Skin Fasting (Image Credits: Pexels)

ALL OF us swear by an easy skincare routine for smooth and clear skin. Any skincare regime comprises extensive steps that need to be followed religiously to get the required benefits. However, sometimes all we need to do is opt for a minimalistic approach to our skincare. Read below all about one such minimalistic skincare routine known as Skin Fasting.

What Is Skin Fasting?

Skin fasting is a very easy skincare ritual to follow. All you need to do is eliminate the use of skin care products from your routine. This regime aims to let the skin breathe and relax. When we use the least skincare products over the skin, the skin gets much-needed time to rejuvenate itself.

Numerous skincare products are made using chemicals which can have ever-lasting negative impacts on the skin. Therefore, by practising skin fasting, one can avoid the side effects of any skincare products.

How Does It Work?

One should always consult a dermatologist before trying any new skincare routine. This process involves eliminating or removing skincare products slowly and steadily from your regime. Reduction of skin care products and extensive makeup sessions has always been recommended by dermatologists for healthy skin. This routine works as a great detox option for the skin. However, it depends on your skin type, and whether this process will work for you or not.