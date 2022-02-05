New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikey, Murugan and Subramanya, is one of the important diety for devotees in Tamil Nadu. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the younger brother of Lord Ganesha. However, in North India, Lord Skanda is considered Lord Ganesha's elder brother. Skanda Shasti, also known as Kanda Shashti, is observed by his devotees, as it was on this day, he severed the head of Asura Soorapadman, using his weapon called Vel or Lance given to him by his mother, Goddess Parvati. Although all Sashtis are dedicated to Lord Murugan, Shukla Paksha Sashti during lunar month Kartika is the most significant one.

Skanda Shashti falls when Panchami Tithi ends or Shasti Tithi starts between sunrise and sunset, Shukla Shasti in Magha month. This month, it will be observed on February 6, 2022. Devotees on this day observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Skanda seeking blessings for a prosperous future. Also, they light several oil lamps in the evening.

Skanda Shashti 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: February 6, Sunday

Shasti Tithi Begins: 03:46 AM, February 06

Shashti Tithi Ends - 04:37 AM, February 07

Skanda Shasti 2022: Significance

As per Hindu belief, devotees who offer prayers and observe fasting on this day receives special blessings from Lord Skanda. Also, they get rid of their past deeds and attain salvation.

Skanda Sashti 2022: Puja and Vrat Vidhi

- Get up early in the Brahma Muhurat.

- Take a bath and observe fast the whole day.

- Offer Araghya to the Rising Sun.

- Worship Lord Skanda by offering oil lamps, incense sticks, flowers, kumkum etc.

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti.

- Break your fast, only after sunset or the next morning.

