New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Skanda Shashti is dedicated to Lord Skanda, son of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati and commander- in- chief of Deva's army. God Skanda is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan and Subramanya. This festival is celebrated by Tamil Hindus with great devotion.

This festival is observed on the Shashti tithi of Shukla Paksha of every month of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. In Kartik month Skanda Shashthi holds much significance and will be observed on November 9th, 2021, Tuesday.

Skanda Shashti 2021: Date and Time

Shashti tithi begins November 09, at 10:36 am

Shashti tithi ends November 10, at 08:25 am

Skanda Shashti 2021: Significance

Skanda Shashti is also known as Kanda Shashti. All the Shashti tithis are dedicated to Lord Murugan but Shukla Paksha Shashti during lunar month of Kartik is considered to be the most significant. It is celebrated with enthusiasm and great devotion in South India. After six days of fast, devotees conclude it on Soorasamharam day.

It is believed that before going to war with the demon Soora Padman, Lord Murugan performed yagya, the fire sacrifice for six consecutive days to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. These six days are treated as very auspicious. On Soorasamharam day Lord Skanda or Lord Murugan defeated the demon Soora Padman. The next day of Soorasamharam day is celebrated as Thirukalyanam.

Devotees have strong faith that with prayers and fast on Shashti they will be generously blessed by Lord Murugan.

All the temples which are dedicated to Lord Murugan celebrate Skanda Shashti with devotion and fervour. At Thiruchendur Murugan temple most extensive and grand celebrations are organised.

Skanda Shashti 2021: Rituals

- Fasting is the most important ritual.

- The fast begins with sunrise time and is concluded on the following day after offering prayers to God Sun.

- Those who observe partial fast , consume only satvik food.

- Skanda Purana is read by devotees.

- Many devotees recite Skanda Shashti Kavacham.

- Devotees visit Lord Murugan temples.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal