New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Skanda Sashti will be celebrated on January 7 this year. It is an auspicious and important festival of Hindus that is dedicated to Lord Skanda, the God of war and son of Shiva and Parvati.

Devotees observe fasting on this day to please the deity and worship Lord Skanda who is also named Murugan, Kartikeyan, and Subramanya. The holy day is observed on the Sashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha every month. This is the first Skanda Sashti of the year 2022. The auspicious festival holds a special significance among Tamil Hindus.

Skanda Sashti 2022: Date and Time

Skanda Sashti will be celebrated on January 7, 2022 and the Tithi timings are January 07, 11:10 am to January 08, 10:43 am.

Skanda Sashti 2022: Significance

Devotees believe that a person who offers prayers and observes fasting on Shashti receives his blessings. Also Lord Skanda or Lord Murugan is known for eliminating demons named Soorapadman and his brothers Tarakasura and Simhamukha. And the Sashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha marks his victory over them.

Legends believe that Lord Murugan severed the head of Soorapadman using his weapon called Vel or Lance. And from the head, two birds emerged a peacock that became his vahana and a rooster that became an emblem on his flag.

Skanda Sashti: Vrat Vidhi

-Get up early in the Brahma Muhurat

-Take a bath and observe fast the whole day

-Offer Araghya to the Rising sun.

-Worship Lord Murugan or Lord Skanda with oil lamp, incense sticks, flowers, kumkum.

-Break your fast only after sunset or the next morning.

Posted By: Ashita Singh