Six Times When Kriti Sanon's Body-Hugging Outfits Made Us Go WOW

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 05:40 PM (IST)
KRITI Sanon, one of Bollywood's best, most talented, and sexiest actresses of B-town. She is also known for wearing bodycon dresses and using bold colours and motifs. For every event, Kriti has an elegant black dress or a colourful dress with cutouts.
Kriti Sanon's all-black cutout midi dress with various cutouts for Bhediya marketing was stylish and distinctive, with a closed neckline. She completed her look with hanging earrings and black pointed heels.
In a minidress from Zara Umrigar with embellishments and full sleeves, a plunging neckline, and power sleeves, Kriti Sanon looked amazing. She chose a subtle glam makeup look with glossy pink lips, well-contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl eyes. Along with pink strappy heels, she accessorised the dress with golden hoops.
With black strappy shoes, a silver choker necklace, and a leather minidress by Oh Polly, Kriti looked chic. Her glam makeup completed the look.
Laithmaalouf's all-blue short dress with a leopard design included full sleeves, puff shoulders, a bodycon fit, and a glitzy trail to follow. Kriti wore it for a red carpet appearance. To complete her monochrome ensemble, she chose blue heels and blue eye makeup.
Kriti Sanon chose a bodycon short dress from Alexandre Vauthier in a pale yellow color. It had full sleeves, a cutout pattern at the top, ruched detailing at the bottom, and a bodycon shape. She accessorised with strappy heels and hoops.
Dramatic cutout detailing at the bustline and a bodycon fit towards the midsection were features of Kriti Sanon's strapless leather cutout midi dress by Ambika Lal. She accessorised with black pointed pumps and gold hoop earrings.
