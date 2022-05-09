New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On May 10th Sita Navami or Janaki Jayanti will be celebrated to worship Mata Sita, wife of Lord Ram to mark her birth anniversary. On this day married women observe a day-long fast for the long life of their husbands and worship Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to seek their blessings. Also, as per Hindu scriptures, devotees who observe fast and worship on this day get benefits of pilgrimage and charity.

According to the scriptures, on this holy festival, whoever worships Goddess Janaki along with Lord Rama, is equal to donating the earth and the devotee will get all the fruits of all pilgrimage automatically and also gets rid of all kinds of diseases and sorrows.

So ahead of the holy day, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends.

Sita Navami 2022 Wishes

With Gleam of diyas & the Echo of the chants, May Happiness and contentment fill your life.

Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami.

Let’s celebrate our ancient tradition of oneness, brotherhood, bravery and shun violence this Goddess Sita Navami.

Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.

May Goddess Sita bless you with success, Happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami.

Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.

I wish joy harmony and prosperity on Goddess Sita Navami for you and your family wishes on Goddess Sita Navami

May this day brings happiness to you and, fill your life with joy and prosperity. Warm wishes on Goddess Sita Navami.

May Sita Navami brings you the blessings of Goddess Sita and all your unfulfilled desires come true.

Wishing you a very happy Goddess Sita Navami.

I Wish Joy Harmony and Prosperity on Goddess Sita Navami for You and Your Family. Happy Sita Navami.

On the auspicious appearance day of Mother Sita, we pray to her for her causeless mercy that we may be able to attain unflinching devotion for the Lord.

Sita Navami 2021 Messages

Sita born of the Earth, discovered in a furrow in the ground, adopted by King Janaka, the great sage. Represents the receptivity and wisdom of nature and our deeper soul. Ma Sita can lead us to renew our planet!

Desh Mana Raha Sita Navami Ka Tyohar, Aapko Mile Unka Aashirwad Aur Pyar, Dhan-Dhanya Aur Khushiyon Se Bhara Rahe Ghar Parivar, Dino-Din Badhta Jaye Aap Ka Karobar! Sita Navami 2022 Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Sita Mata Aapke Sansar Mein Sukh Ki Barsaat Karein, Aur Dukhon Ka Naash Karein, Mata Sita Ke Aashirwad Se Aapka Ghar Aangan Sada Khush-Haal Rahe, Sita Navami 2022 Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Aapko Sita Navami Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai, Priyajan Aur Dost Sada Rahen Aapke Kareeb, Lakshmi Swarupa Sita Har Pareshani Karein Dur, Sita Navami Aapke Liye Shubh Phaldayi. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Aaj Sita Navami Ka Tyohar Hai, Jagmaga Raha Yeh Sansar Hai. Maa Ki Aradhana Mein Talleen Ho Jao, Apni Har Manokamna Puri Hoti Pao. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Maa Sita Apne Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Layen, Mata Sita Ki Sache Mann Se Puja Karein, Sita Navami Ke Pavan Avsar Par Dua Hai Ki Unki Kripa Aap Par Bani Rahe. Sita Navami Ki Shubhkamnayen.

Sita Navami 2022: Quotes to share on this day

Sita — to say that she was pure is blasphemy. She was purity itself embodied -- the most beautiful character that ever lived on earth.

A Bhakta should be like Sita before Rama. He might be thrown into all kinds of difficulties. Sita did not mind her sufferings; she centred herself in Rama.

Sita is unique; the character was depicted once and for all. There may have been several Ramas, perhaps, but never more than one Sita.

Sita is the name in India for everything that is good, pure, and holy; everything that in a woman we call woman. Sita— the patient, all suffering, ever-faithful, ever-pure wife! Through all the suffering she had, there was not one harsh word against Rama. Sita never returned injury. Be Sita.

Sita is typical of India— idealized India. The question is not whether she ever lived, whether the story is history or not, we know that the ideal is there.

I know that the race that produced Sita— even if it only dreamt of her— has a reverence for a woman that is unmatched on earth.

Sita was chastity itself; she would never touch the body of another man except that of her husband. "Pure? She is chastity itself", says Rama.

