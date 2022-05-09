New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sita Navami or Sita Jayanti is observed in the Shukla Paksha of Vaisakh or Spring to mark the birth anniversary of holy Goddess Sita, the wife of Lord Vishnu’s seventh avatar Lord Ram. Goddess Sita was the princess of Mithila, the kingdom of Raja Janak. This year Sita Jayanti also known as Janaki Navami will be celebrated on May 10, 2022. On this day married women observe a day-long fast for the long life of their husbands and worship Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to seek their blessings. Also, as per Hindu scriptures, devotees who observe fast and worship on this day get benefits of pilgrimage and charity.

Sita Navami 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Sita Navami 2022 Date: May 10th, 2022

Shubh Tithi Begins: 06:32 PM on May 09, 2022

Shubh Tithi Ends: 07:24 PM on May 10, 2022

Sita Navami 2022: Significance

Mata Sita is also known as Janaki as she was the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila. Hence this day is also known as Janaki Navami. Goddess Sita was married to Lord Rama who was also born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. On the Hindu calendar, Sita Jayanti falls after one month of Rama Navami.

According to Hindu mythology, when King Janaka was ploughing the land to conduct a Yajna he found a baby girl in the Golden casket. The Golden casket was found inside the field while ploughing the land. A ploughed land is called Sita hence King Janaka named the baby girl as Sita.

Sita Navami 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Collect all the samagri such as flowers, prasad, new clothes, etc for puja

- Bathe Lord Rama and Goddess Sita and make them wear new clothes

- Do tilak from sandalwood, offer flower, dhoop and bhog to deities

- Recite Sita Navami Vrat Katha, and to conclude the puja do aarti

It is said that during puja if devotees wear 12-Mukhi rudraksha beads on their hand or around the neck then, it will purify their inner self and strengthens willpower.

