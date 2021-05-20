Sita Navami 2021: Send these warm wishes, quotes and messages to your family and friends on this auspicious occasion.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sita Navami is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindu as it commemorates the birth of the Goddess. Every year on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month, this day is celebrated in India with great pomp and fervour. Devotees on this day worship both Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to seek their blessings. As per Hindu belief, married women should observe a day-long fast for the long life of their husband, health of their children and family peace. Women who are about to get married can also observe the fast for harmonious married life.

Devi Sita, who was the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, was the adopted daughter of King Janak of Mithali and this why she is also known as Janak Nandini. By worshipping her on this day, devotees will get the blessings of both the Goddess, that is, Sita and Lakshmi. So ahead of the holy day, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends and wish for their wellbeing.

Sita Navami 2021 Wishes

With Gleam of diyas & the Echo of the chants, May Happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami

Let’s celebrate our ancient tradition of oneness, brotherhood, bravery and shun violence this Goddess Sita Navami. Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.

May Goddess Sita bless you with Success, Happiness and Peace on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami. Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.

I wish joy harmony and prosperity on Goddess Sita Navami for you and your family wishes on Goddess Sita Navami

May this day brings happiness to you and, fill your life with joy and prosperity. Warm wishes on Goddess Sita Navami.

May Sita Navami brings you the blessings of Goddess Sita and all your unfulfilled desires come true.

Wishing you a very happy Goddess Sita Navami.

I Wish Joy Harmony and Prosperity on Goddess Sita Navami for You and Your Family. Happy Sita Navami.

On the auspicious appearance day of Mother Sita, we pray to her for her causeless mercy that we may be able to attain unflinching devotion for the Lord.

Sita Navami 2021 Messages

Aaj Sita Navami Ka Tyohar Hai, Jagmaga Raha Yeh Sansar Hai. Maa Ki Aradhana Mein Talleen Ho Jao, Apni Har Manokamna Puri Hoti Pao. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Maa Sita Apne Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Layen, Mata Sita Ki Sache Mann Se Puja Karein, Sita Navami Ke Pavan Avsar Par Dua Hai Ki Unki Kripa Aap Par Bani Rahe. Sita Navami Ki Shubhkamnayen.

Sita born of the Earth, discovered in a furrow in the ground, adopted by King Janaka, the great sage. Represents the receptivity and wisdom of nature and our deeper soul. Ma Sita can lead us to renew our planet!

Desh Mana Raha Sita Navami Ka Tyohar, Aapko Mile Unka Aashirwad Aur Pyar, Dhan-Dhanya Aur Khushiyon Se Bhara Rahe Ghar Parivar, Dino-Din Badhta Jaye Aap Ka Karobar! Sita Navami 2021 Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Sita Mata Aapke Sansar Mein Sukh Ki Barsaat Karein, Aur Dukhon Ka Naash Karein, Mata Sita Ke Aashirwad Se Aapka Ghar Aangan Sada Khush-Haal Rahe, Sita Navami 2021 Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Aapko Sita Navami Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai, Priyajan Aur Dost Sada Rahen Aapke Kareeb, Lakshmi Swarupa Sita Har Pareshani Karein Dur, Sita Navami Aapke Liye Shubh Phaldayi. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Swami Vivekananda's quotes on Goddess Sita

Sita — to say that she was pure is a blasphemy. She was purity itself embodied -- the most beautiful character that ever lived on earth.

A Bhakta should be like Sita before Rama. He might be thrown into all kinds of difficulties. Sita did not mind her sufferings; she centred herself in Rama.

Sita is unique; the character was depicted once and for all. There may have been several Ramas, perhaps, but never more than one Sita.

Sita is the name in India for everything that is good, pure, and holy; everything that in a woman we call woman. Sita— the patient, all suffering, ever-faithful, ever-pure wife! Through all the suffering she had, there was not one harsh word against Rama. Sita never returned injury. Be Sita.

Sita is typical of India— idealized India. The question is not whether she ever lived, whether the story is history or not, we know that the ideal is there.

I know that the race that produced Sita— even if it only dreamt of her— has a reverence for a woman that is unmatched on earth.

Sita was chastity itself; she would never touch the body of another man except that of her husband. "Pure? She is chastity itself", says Rama.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv