New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sita Navami is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus as, on this day, devotees celebrated the birth of Goddess Sita. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious day falls on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the lunar month of Vaishakha. This year Sita Jayanti also known as Janaki Navami will be celebrated on May 21, 2021. On this day, married women observe a day-long fast for the long life of their husbands and worship Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to seek their blessings. Also, as per Hindu scriptures, devotees who observe fast and worship on this day get benefits of pilgrimage and charity.

Sita Navami 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Janaki Navami Date: May 21, Friday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 12:25 pm, May 20

Shubh Tithi Ends: 11:10 am, May 21

Sita Navami 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Collect all the samaghri such as flowers, prasad, new clothes, etc for puja

- Bathe Lord Rama and Goddess Sita and make them wear new clothes

- Do tilak from sandalwood, offer flower, dhoop and bhog to deities

- Recite Sita Navami Vrat Katha, and to conclude the puja do aarti

It is said that during puja if devotees wear 12-Mukhi rudraksha beads on their hand or around the neck then, it will purify their inner self and strengthens willpower.

Sita Navami 2021 Significance

On this day, Goddess Sita, who is an incarnation of Goddess Laxmi, was born in Pushya Nakshatra. According to Hindu mythology, when King Janaka of Mithila was ploughing the land to conduct yajna, he found a baby girl in a golden basket. Since he didn't have any child, so he adopted the daughter and named her Sita. Also, since she is the daughter of Janaka, she is widely known as Janaki.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv