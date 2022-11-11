Single's Day 2022: Sleep Better, Stress Less; How Being Single Is Beneficial For Your Health

SINGLE'S DAY is celebrated on November 11 annually in China and is marked as an unofficial holiday. The day of November 11 (11/11) represents four ones or four singles standing together and is known as the 'single sticks holiday.'

Also known as Bachelor's Day, it marks the Chinese unofficial holiday and is the single's largest shopping holiday in the year. The cities of China such as Beijing and Shangai celebrate this day with great fervour and joy. There are many concepts about the benefits of being single. In an era, where everyone is dependent on another person for attention, love, respect and care, being single is an advantage to health in many ways. Read below the list of health benefits of being single.

1. Better Sleep

According to the survey conducted by Amerisleep, single people sleep more, on an average of 1.13 hours per night as compared to those in a relationship who sleep for around 7.07 hours. Good sleep is associated with better functioning of the body and mind.

2. Less Stress

A relationship with itself brings stress of different kinds and reasons such as financial stress, emotional stress, and mental stress. Whereas, if you're single, you are less prone to experiencing stress of such kinds. You spend much time on yourself and your productivity.

3. More Workout

A study published in the journal PeerJ states that single people are 70 per cent more likely than married or ones in a relationship to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) physical activity recommendations. As per this study, single people are much more likely to seek activities like weight lifting, sunning and recreational activities. Being single promotes more time for workouts and exercise for an individual. According to a study by the National Institute of Health, single people have higher rates of joining the gym, especially men.

4. Making Own Schedules

A single person tends to make his/her plans according to themselves. Your schedule reflects your priorities and time. You need not commit or put the priorities of another person into your schedule and plan accordingly, instead, you're free to commit to your goals and priorities.

5. More Happy

Being single gives you more time to be yourself and appreciate the present. It provides you with an opportunity to find happiness within yourself and practise self-love. When an individual is aware of himself/herself, he/she is more content and happy in life. Numerous studies suggest that single people, especially women are often happier than people in a relationship or married.