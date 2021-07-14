According to a study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine a single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine may be enough to trigger strong antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine may be enough to trigger strong antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine. The journal has examined whether a single dose of the vaccine will be enough to boost the antibody response of people and to achieve greater health benefits than two doses. This will also allow the protection of a larger population more quickly.

"Due to limited vaccine supply and uneven vaccine distribution in many regions of the world, health authorities urgently need data on the immune response to vaccines to optimize vaccination strategies," said study senior author Andrea Gamarnik of the Fundacion Instituto Leloir-CONICET in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Gamarnik added, "The peer-reviewed data we present provide information for guiding public health decisions in light of the current global health emergency."

According to earlier studies, two doses of Sputnik V have shown an efficacy rate of 92 per cent against Covid-19 infection. The vaccine is a vector vaccine that is produced by the combination of two adenoviruses.

Meanwhile, researchers have found evidence that shows that a single dose of the other vaccines offers a boost in immunity. For example, a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine has shown an efficacy rate of 76 per cent. On the other hand, Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine also provide enough immunity to an individual who has already been infected with the virus. However, researchers also said that no apparent benefit has been observed on the additional dose.

According to the researchers, 289 healthcare workers in Argentina were compared on the effects of one and two shots of Sputnik V on SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody responses.

The results showed that after three weeks of receiving the second dose, the volunteers who had no prior infection generated virus-specific immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. On the other hand, 94 per cent of people developed the IgG antibodies against the virus within the three weeks of receiving their first jab. Meanwhile, 90 per cent of the people showed evidence of neutralising antibodies.

Hence, a second dose of the vaccine did not help in producing more neutralising antibodies in previously infected volunteers. "This highlights the robust response to vaccination of previously infected individuals, suggesting that naturally acquired immunity might be enhanced sufficiently by a single dose, in agreement with recent studies using mRNA vaccines," Gamarnik noted.

As per researchers, a more in-depth study will be required to evaluate the duration of the immune response. Along with that, the advanced study will also help in understanding that how antibody levels relate to vaccine protection against Covid-19.

Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen