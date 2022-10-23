5 Signs To Know If You Are With The 'One'

BEING in love is an exhilarating, euphoric and racing heart kind of feeling. When you're in love with someone, you feel a strong sense of inexplicable desire for that person and to be with them. You care about their happiness and dreams as much as your own. These feelings together might tell you that you're in love but does your partner make you happy and comfortable. Sometimes you find yourself questioning whether you're with the right one who is made for you. Read below some signs to know that you've got the right one for you.

1. Supports You

A great partner supports you in your struggles and appreciates you for your achievements. Not every person you get into supports you in the right way. If your partner supports you in every possible way, it might be a sign of a good relationship.

2. Vulnerable

A relationship requires two people to be equally indulged and vunlerbale with each other. Love brings vulnerability with itself. The relationship you're in should make you feel comfortable and allow you to be your true self without any judgments.

3. Conflicts and Compromise

Conflicts are a phase of any relationship. The one who handles them with sincerity, care, and maturity and makes adjustments and compromises to resolve those fights is someone you should never let go of.

4. Feels Like Home

Love is another word for 'Home', when the right one arrives, the meaning of love and happiness makes sense to you and everything becomes joyful and exciting. With them, you're at ease and experience a feeling of peace. They feel like a home away from home.

5. Trust Your Intuitions

Intuitions help you make decisions in love and other aspects of life. If your gut feelings keep on telling you and giving you signs that you have the right person, believe in it. But if your gut feels don't make you feel this, maybe they might not be the one.