Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Five Bridal Looks Of Kiara Advani That Prove She Will Be The Most Beautiful Bride

It's wedding season, so you need to look your best for all of your family members. Indeed, bridal makeup is a game-changer, and Bollywood queens aren't looking back when it comes to beauty. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married.

Here are a few of the best and most straightforward appearances by Kiara Advani that you can copy. Save some of her best looks for the wedding season. Kiara is a specialist in minimal beauty, whether she's going for a rose gold glow or a dewy glam look.

Floral Hair Clips

Your low bun with a floral accent will be ideal for your pre-wedding puja dress. It gives your outfit a fairly conventional yet charming look. For your wedding this year, Kiara Advani has us taking notes on how to do it.

Glowing Rose Gold

With a little touch, Kiara Advani demonstrates how to master the glam style. Cocktail parties or pre-wedding nighttime glam events call for a bright presence. Her lips matched the colour of her blush, which added harmony to her whole appearance.

Smooth Bun

Kiara Advani is providing much-needed inspiration with her choice of sleek hairstyles, which have long been a terrific option for weddings. Depending on your style, you can even accessorise with a robust maang tikka or matta patti.

Perfect Kohl Rims On The Eyes

One of the most important cosmetics is kajal, and Kiara understands how to apply it. one of the nicest appearances you may choose for any celebratory or wedding appearance.

Bright Makeup

For a photo shoot, Kiara Advani looked lovely in a bridal lehenga. She chose a glossy lip colour and kept her eye makeup and blush simple. Kiara gave the "rosy cosmetics" craze the most elegant spin by adopting it.