New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There was a time when the word heart attack was always linked with people above the age of 50 years. However, this has not been the case now due to the change of habits of people. On Thursday, popular television actor Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 after he suffered a massive heart attack.



According to media reports, the actor had taken some medicine before sleeping on Wednesday, but he did not wake up in the morning of Thursday. The news comes as a huge shock for fans as Sidharth had always been a fitness enthusiast, but despite that, he suffered a cardiac arrest.



These incidents always build curiosity to know what is the reason for this growing epidemic of heart attacks among youths? The answer to the question is a lack of knowledge and awareness among people regarding cardiac arrest and its symptoms.



Dr Vishal Rastogiagi Director, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said that age is among the non-modifiable risk factors of every heart-related disease. Whereas if a person has high blood pressure issues, then their arteries will gradually harden up which will lead the person towards a higher risk of a heart attack, he said, as reported by Quint.



Causes of Heart Attacks in the millennials:



* Bad lifestyle habits -- poor eating habits, bad posture, lack of exercise and smoking



* Genetic Predisposition



* The influence of the hustle culture and continuous stress



If people are aware of the symptoms of heart attack and how to avoid it then a lot many lives can be saved.



Symptoms of heart attack:



1. Chest pain- Pressure in the chest, feeling of tightness in the centre of the heart.



2. Pain in other parts of the body- Person may feel the pain from the chest to the hands (usually affecting the left hand, but pain can occur in both hands), jaw, neck, back, and abdomen.



4. Feeling restless or dizzy



5. Being sweaty



6. Difficulty in breathing



7. Nausea, feeling like vomiting



8. Feeling restless



9. Coughing attacks, loud breathing



If you don't want to face a health crisis as dangerous as cardiac arrest, then here are some health suggestions you should incorporate in your life to prevent heart attack.

1. Quit Smoking



2. Choose good nutritious food



3. Starting exercising daily



4. Avoid sedentary life



5. Maintain a healthy weight



6. Reduce stress

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

