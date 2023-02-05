Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: 5 Main Attractions Of The Golden City Of Jaisalmer

KIARA ADVANI and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie knots in the presence of their close friends and family members in the magical venue of Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding festivities are to take place from February 05th and 06th in an intimate wedding affair. The bride-to-be and groom-to-be along with their respective family members have already reached the venue last night and are indulged in wedding festivities. All the wedding rituals, from mehendi, haldi, and sangeet are to take place at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace.

Jaisalmer is a former medieval trading center and a princely state in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, in the heart of the Thar Desert. Popularly known as the 'Golden City,' it is one of the most famous attractions of India and offers scenic beauty for tourists to enjoy. The palace is surrounded by two lavish gardens, 83 ultra-luxurious rooms, and other necessities to offer to the guests. The majestic palace is located in Jaisalmer and is true to ancient craft which features a beautiful courtyard and rich Rajasthani culture. As the rumored couple is going to tie the knot with each other in the exotic location of Jaisalmer, we bring you a list of the main attractions of the city to enjoy.

How To Reach Jaisalmer?

One can reach the destination of Jaisalmer either by bus, car, or flight. If you are traveling by air to the city, you must de-board at any of the airports in Jaipur, Jodhpur, or Udaipur and take a bus or hire a private taxi to go to Jaisalmer.

What To Do In Jaisalmer?

1. Jaisalmer Fort

The first and foremost thing to do in the 'Golden City' is to visit the Jaisalmer Fort. Jaisalmer Fort is a unique main attraction that stands out from other gigantic forts of Rajasthan. It is built by Rajput ruler Rawal Jaisal in 1156 Ad and is known as a World Heritage Site.

2. Jain Temple

Jain Temple is a group of seven temples in the state of Rajasthan. The Jaisalmer Fort is UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of Hill Forts of Rajasthan and is popular for its ancient Jain temples. These temples are located on the Fort Kothari para in the city and are open for visitors from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

3. Bada Bagh

Also known as Barabagh, it is a garden complex located about six kilometers north of Jaisalmer. The wonderfully sculpted cenotaphs and chhatris of the former rulers are some special attractions of the place. The entry fees for visiting Bada Bagh are Rs 20 to 500 per person for Indians to Rs 100 for foreigners.

4. Gadi Sagar Lake

Gadi Sagar Lake was built in the 14th century and is known for its temples, shrines, and migratory birds. It is a man-made reservoir and was one of the only sources of water in Jaisalmer in ancient times. It was constructed by the first ruler of the city, Raj Rawal Jaisal, and the place is an ideal location to spend some quality time with your loved ones.

5. Nathmal Ki Haveli

It is an ornate architecture in the heart of Golden city and is known as the land of Golden Fort. The place is a harmonious blend of Rajput and Muslim styles of architecture which adds to the glory and grandeur of Jaisalmer.