Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: 5 Best Looks Of The 'Mission Majnu' Star That Prove He Is A True Fashion Icon

THE PUNJABI Munda and heartthrob actor of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The 'Shershah' superstar turns a year older today, but yet never fails to impress fans with his acting skills and fashion sense. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming spy thriller movie, 'Mission Majnu' alongside Pan India star, Rashmika Mandanna. With the amount of love his movies receive, his fashion style is also loved by his fans and audience.Therefore, on his birthday special, we bring you the best five looks of the actor that prove his uber-cool and fashionista personality.

1. The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra is a treat to the eyes in this chic beige suit with an off-white shirt beneath it. The white stripes over the suit are all about a vintage or retro vibe.

2. The 'Student of the Year' actor is donning this sassy black sherwani and is looking ultra handsome. The actor never fails to steal the heart of his fans with his alluring ethnic avatar.

3. A chic and uber-cool ensemble, Sidharth is looking fab in this comfy blue co-ord set which he paired up for one of his movie promotions. Along with a sleek hairstyle and a mesmerising smile, Sidharth Malhotra knows how to pave his way through the hearts of his fans.

4. Looking afresh and vibrant, Sidharth is looking personable in this black power suit with white stripes over it. He paired his attire with a chic hairstyle and a pair of white sneakers.

5. Soaking in sunlight, Sidharth is donning a grey t-shirt over a black leather jacket which he has paired with light blue jeans and an ultimate fashionista vibe.